(Adnkronos) – “A completely renewed, innovative and interactive look, which sees people with haemophilia and caregivers as an integral part of this moment of scientific information”. This was said by Carla Rapaccioli, Community Engagement Lead of Sobi Italia, the multinational biopharmaceutical company that supported the 'Articulate – Do you know what?' initiative. sponsored by FedEMo, the Federation of Haemophilia Associations.

#Rare #diseases #Rapaccioli #Sobi #39Articulate39 #project #patients #active #protagonists