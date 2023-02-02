The 6th annual report on rare diseases and orphan drugs by Ossfor, the Orphan Medicines Observatory – was presented in the Zuccari Room of the Senate – created in collaboration with the Rare Diseases Observatory and Crea Sanità, the Center for Economic Research Applied to Healthcare. The publication takes a national and regional picture of the orphan drug market in our country as at 31 December 2021 and addresses a series of issues on access, governance and quality of services offered by the National Health Service for patients with rare diseases , reflecting on the opportunities also offered by the Pnrr in the development of specific health policies to overcome regional differences.