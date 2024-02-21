Shedding light on the still unsatisfied needs and the needs of rare people starting from sharing their stories and outlining a scenario of the situation in our country. These are the objectives of the 'Sobi Talk' meeting, organized a few days before World Rare Diseases Day on 29 February, by the multinational biopharmaceutical company Sobi. The event 'Rare but true. Every story is a journey of inclusion', which took place yesterday in the company's Milan headquarters, saw the participation of representatives of the main patient associations in the field of rare haematological diseases – Luigi Ambroso, vice-president of the Federation of haemophilia associations (FedEmo ) and Barbara Lovrencic, president of the Italian Association of Thrombocytopenic Immune Purpura (Aipit Aps) – in dialogue with Chiara Biasoli, head of the Center for Congenital Hemorrhagic Diseases of Romagna, Bufalini Hospital Cesena and with the intervention of Ilaria Ciancaleoni Bartoli, journalist, founder and director of the Rare Diseases Observatory (Omar).

There are over 6 thousand recognized rare diseases – explains a note – with over 300 million people affected by them throughout the world and over 2 million in Italy alone. “In this scenario – states Ciancaleoni Bartoli – it is essential to find a common thread that helps shed light on the set of diversified needs and requirements of those with one or more rare diseases” who have “all-round assistance needs, not just medical but also social and psychological. Today, fortunately, many people have the opportunity to manage and, in fact, 'live' with the disease throughout their lives. Chronicity is an important factor, which creates new assistance needs.”

On immune thrombocytopenia (or ITP), for example, “it is a little-known hematological disease but which brings with it important symptoms – observes Lovrencic – Asthenia or fatigue and the unpredictability of the course of the pathology have a strong impact on the quality of life of people, including the social sphere. Raising people's awareness of this pathology is only a first step towards identifying concrete inclusion paths together” to “achieve personal goals, making one's contribution to society”.

People with rare diseases are particularly afraid of being marginalized. “Those who grow up with haemophilia – recalls Ambroso – know well how much, right from school entry, some differences can weigh: exclusion, for example, from some sports activities or the need to leave school early for appointments with the hematologist. We at FedEmo, over the years, have taken action precisely to respond to this need for inclusion throughout the lifespan of people with haemophilia. Rare diseases, in fact, in their complexity and peculiarity, often constitute a paradigmatic example, a point of reference for improving the management and comprehensive management of other more common conditions”

Rare hematological diseases, such as hemophilia and Immune Thrombocytopenia or Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria, require specific assistance and management. “The haematologist who deals with rare blood diseases – Biasoli specifies – can only become a point of reference for his clients. Specialists in the area are present in small numbers, faced with pathologies whose clinical management is highly complex, primarily due to their chronicity”. The offer of “multidisciplinary support – continues the hematologist – which goes beyond the more strictly medical aspects linked to the diagnosis and clinical management of the disease, accompanying people and listening to them even when it comes to their psychological and social needs is fundamental.”

In addition to its commitment on a clinical level, Sobi Italia carries out various projects that arise from listening to the unmet needs of people with rare diseases. “The Sobi Talk meetings are a space for dialogue and reflection on the most current issues and the transformations underway in the still little-known, but for us fundamental, context of rare diseases – concludes Annalisa Adani, Vice President and General Manager Sobi Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus – Moments that aim to help us analyze the current situation and shed light on the still unsatisfied needs of people living with these pathologies, giving space to their life stories. Sharing is essential to identify possible new inclusion paths together.”