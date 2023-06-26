The speech by Chiara Paglino, Medical Director of Boehringer Ingelheim Italy, on the sidelines of the press conference ‘On my skin: living with GPP – A common commitment for patients living with a rare disease’

“Is critical put yourself in the shoes of patients with generalized pustular psoriasis because GPP is a disease that causes pain and has consequences for physical health, but also on the psychological sphere, on the emotional and working life of those affected. Furthermore, since it is a rare disease, it is characterized by many needs and necessities, starting from the diagnosis up to a correct treatment. This is why the role of information is fundamental, because knowledge of this rare disease must and can be greatly improved”. Chiara Paglino, Medical Director of Boehringer Ingelheim Italy, told Adnkronos Salute on the sidelines of the press conference ‘On my skin: living with GPP – A common commitment for patients living with a rare disease’, promoted today in the Senate.

“Our company – explains Paglino – has decided to collaborate together with scientific societies, patient associations, institutions and associations that deal with information in a transparent and virtuous way, supporting a broad awareness program. I am convinced that only through transparency “and virtuosity of this coalition can get the answers for these patients. The first step is to create the correct knowledge that allows us to direct all our actions in the right direction”.