Rare diseases also affect the eye: over 900 are currently identified. According to the Ern-Eye European Reference Network, rare diseases affecting the organ of vision can be grouped into three main categories: diseases affecting the anterior segment of the eye, or the retina, or those affecting the optic nerve and the back of the eye. The best known is keratoconus, a thinning of the cornea that can affect one or both eyes, the effects of which on vision can be well compensated for by contact lenses (rigid but not only).

“It is becoming important to intervene in time, thanks to widespread prevention measures – says Giorgio Righetti, director of the Zaccagnini Institute, a school for opticians and optometrists with main offices in Bologna and Milan – To obtain decisive results, all-round attention is needed which puts in relation the professions of eye care to keep the eye, i.e. the organ, and sight, i.e. the function of the visual system, under control”. This is where “the figure of the ‘new’ optician fits in. Thanks to the renewed legislation on professional education – continues Righetti – this professional figure includes in his/her training skills the reporting to the doctor of any anomalies that require further investigation. The optician will thus be able – more concretely than what was already happening – to become the first line of control, as it is more widespread and accessible”.

For Luigi Fontana, director of the School of Specialization in Ophthalmology, Department of Specialist, Diagnostic and Experimental Medicine at the University of Bologna, keratoconus is an “exemplary case”. It is a pathology for which “an approach is possible today that blocks its progress, on condition – he specifies – of an early diagnosis. In this case, in a perspective of complementary roles and share-care between optician and ophthalmologist, the optician can play an important role: reporting to medical attention any anomalies you find during the measurement of vision and inserting himself in a context of prevention”.