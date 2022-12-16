“The Omar Award is an annual appointment. We have been going forward with this initiative for 10 years now which, carried out together with some important partners, serves to encourage correct communication on rare diseases and tumors. I must say that over time we have seen a excellent evolution.The peculiarity of this year is that together with the Omar Award we also award the Connessioni Award, which is an acknowledgment that the Rare Disease Observatory wants to give to those associations and personalities, regardless of their legal status, who have achieved concrete, important results , tangible, for the world of rare patients”. So Ilaria Ciancaleoni Bartoli, director of the Observatory for rare diseases, on the sidelines of the ninth edition of the Omar Prize.

“The awards – he explains – are four: one for sport, one for institutional activity, one for social issues and one for innovation, because rare diseases are often the training ground for scientific innovation, which then also brings benefits In this ninth edition there is a further peculiarity and it is the fact that it is the first truly major face-to-face event that allows the world of rare diseases to meet the parliamentarians of this 19th legislature. to the Rare Diseases Parliamentary Intergroup led by Mrs Boschi, who had eight amendments introduced in this budget law. One of these has come to an end, it is among the super-reported and concerns newborn screening. We all hope in a few days to be able to say that this novelty, which will allow the funds allocated for this measure to be bound to use, is finally a reality and that the screening situation can improve further”.