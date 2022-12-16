“The new Parliamentary Intergroup for Rare Diseases, chaired by the honorable Boschi, has the important legacy of Senator Binetti and many responsibilities, because it will have to supervise the full implementation of some regulations”. Thus Francesco Macchia, vice president of the Observatory for rare diseases, on the sidelines of the ninth edition of the Omar Prize.

“First of all – he explains – the Consolidated Text on Rare Diseases, which needs four further implementing decrees to be fully operational. The second thing is the National Plan for Rare Diseases, which must be the framework within which to organize assistance for rare patients for the next 3 years: it must be approved quickly and financed in order to be truly operational. Finally, the expansion of the neonatal screening panel. There are new pathologies for which diagnostic tests and truly effective therapies are envisaged. It is right that they are immediately included in the panel of diseases that are screened at the birth of every child in Italy”.