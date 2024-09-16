(Adnkronos) – “An efficacy never seen in previous studies that was maintained for almost 2 years”. Thus, Carlo Pozzilli, full professor of the Department of Human Neurosciences, La Sapienza University and director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center, S. Andrea Hospital in Rome, comments on the results of the use of ravulizumab for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) during the meeting with Astrazeneca, Alexion – AstraZeneca Rare Disease in which the reimbursement, by Aifa, of the monoclonal antibody was announced for adults with the pathology and positive for the anti-aquaporin-4 (Aqp4) antibody (Ab+).

