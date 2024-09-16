“It is important that there are reference centers. People must be able to find, in their local area, someone who is able to make a timely and accurate diagnosis.” This was stated by Mario Alberto Battaglia, founding member and Vice President of Ainmo, the Italian Neuromyelitis Optica Association, and general director of Aism, the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association, on the occasion of the announcement of the reimbursement of ravulizumab for the treatment of adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) who are positive for the anti-aquaporin-4 (Aqp4) antibody (Ab+). This is the first long-acting C5 complement inhibitor for the treatment of this rare disease.