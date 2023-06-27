The great music of the Oscar Morricone award, the performance of the Ensemble of the Milan Symphony Orchestra and the Quartetto d’Archi del Mare, a final tribute to maestro Nicola Piovani: these were the ingredients of the‘Per Ennio’ event, the evening-concert intended to present the results of the ‘Music and Health’ project of the Nemo Clinical Center in Milan. The initiative – reports a note – was promoted on 25 June by the Armonica Onlus Association, in collaboration with the Dima cultural association – International music academy in Arezzo and the Iubal cultural association, and the Nemo clinical centres, with the contribution of Foundation of the Milan-South West-South East Community and Martesana onlus, the support of Credem Euromobiliare Private Banking, in synergy with the Casa dello Spirito e delle Arti Foundation and with the support of Marco Morricone, son of Maestro Ennio.

“In the beauty and dream of an evening dedicated to the genius and greatness of Maestro Morricone – says Alberto Fontana, president of the Nemo Clinical Centers – we have welcomed the gift of music, tangible and concrete. Music is like life, it must be played together. And this is exactly how our journey with the ‘Musica e Salute’ project began: musicians, people suffering from neuromuscular disease and professionals from the Nemo in Milan, moved by the same desire to let themselves be guided by the power, charm and mystery of notes and sounds, to look inside yourself and learn to tell your story through new languages. To Monica and Marco Morricone and Arnoldo Mondadori, my thanks for having given us the wonder of this dream”.

Armonica Onlus and Dima – continues the note – have long been committed to promoting music and art thanks to the music workshops organized with and for the patients of healthcare facilities such as the Nemo Clinical Centers, and have involved people with type 1 myotonic dystrophy, the form of muscular dystrophy more common in adults. Heart of the ‘Music and Health’ project, the music workshops were born in 2017 inside the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome, with the Casa dello Spirito e delle Arti Foundation and Arnoldo Mosca Mondadori, and in 2019 also with the inclusion of Dima were dedicated to onco-haematological patients guests of the reception facilities of the Ronald McDonald Italy Foundation. In 2021 the relationship with the Nemo Clinical Center in Milan and, thanks to the Bando57 of the Milan Community Foundation, the evolution of the project in the study and research path on the effects of music, with the sponsorship of the Higher Institute of Health.