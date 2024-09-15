“These are days of great significance. This is why in the Lombardy Region we are trying to demonstrate it through concrete resources and funding that can be of great support for families and people with ALS but also through raising awareness on such an important issue”. These are the words of Elena Lucchini, Councilor for Family, Social Solidarity, Disability and Equal Opportunities of the Lombardy Region, on the initiative that lit up the Belvedere of Palazzo Lombardia in green for the 17th National Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Day, an event conceived, organized and promoted on September 14 and 15 by Aisla, the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, with the high patronage of the President of the Republic and the patronage of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.