“Generalized pustular psoriasis (Gpp) is a disabling disease associated with significant mortality. Although this disease is included in the rare disease portal, it does not yet have an exemption code, so taking charge remains relegated to chronic aspects only. Therefore, if a diagnostic doubt arises, patients are forced to bear all the costs for any diagnosis, not being able to make use of the support of specialized centers in the area”. Senator Orfeo Mazzella, group leader X Commission explained to Adnkronos Salute Senate and coordinator of the parliamentary intergroup on rare diseases and onco-haematology, on the sidelines of the press conference ‘On my skin: living with GPP – A common commitment for patients living with a rare disease’, promoted today in the Senate on the initiative of the Mazzella himself who announced his intention to present “a parliamentary question for the integration of the GPP in the list of rare diseases of the essential levels of assistance (Lea)”.

“Today we are here to turn the spotlight on generalized pustular psoriasis in particular – underlines the senator – which among other things is a ultra rare disease because today it affects between 150 and 200 people in Italy. So we need to pay more attention to these diseases.”

“As a rare patient, not affected by GPP but by two other rare pathologies, I am more sensitive to the subject – Mazzella points out – I followed the path that all rare patients do. When you have symptoms, you must try to understand lead back to a diagnosis a pathology of which nothing is known. I too have gone through moments of anguish and pain that one feels in having symptoms and signs that no one knows how to recognize. Even after the diagnosis one feels pain because there is no a therapy or, if there is therapy, there is a lack of recognition of the rare disease as in the case of generalized pustular psoriasis”.