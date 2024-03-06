“Selumetinib will have a very positive impact on the quality of life of people affected by neurofibromatosis, as it is the first important therapeutic option for the treatment of plexiform neurofibromas, the most serious complication of this disease, which impacts not only the quality of life of patients from an aesthetic point of view, but also physically. Having a therapy capable of reducing a neurofibroma means giving patients the possibility of regaining daily life functions that had been lost due to the disease.” Thus Maria Malatesta, president of the National Association for help for neurofibromatosis, friendship and solidarity (Ananas Aps), on the sidelines of the press conference organized today in Milan by Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease to announce Aifa's green light for the reimbursement of the first therapy indicated for the treatment of symptomatic and inoperable plexiform neurofibromas in pediatric patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 (Nf1) aged 3 years or older.

“The innovative therapy is a source of great hope for patients and their families who, despite knowing that the appearance of a neurofibroma could occur – specifies the president of Ananas – have the certainty of the availability of a drug that can help them live with this condition. We are also very happy that the news of this new therapy was released shortly after International Rare Disease Day on February 29th.” The meeting was also an opportunity to underline the important activity carried out since 2003, the year the association was founded.

“We have tried to help patients live with this disease – explains Malatesta – The symptoms can significantly influence the quality of life, therefore, from the moment of diagnosis we help parents and patients to accept the pathology. From our experience we have understood how it is important to assist these people at 360°. We do this – he concludes – by providing information on the reference centers for diagnosis and treatment of neurofibromatosis, assisting patients from a legal point of view and providing psychological support, which is fundamental during the process of accepting the disease , a crucial element so that the patient can participate more actively in his treatment, being more scrupulous and attentive in therapy and respecting the frequency of medical visits”.