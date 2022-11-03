Track information on drugs, monitor therapy and customize the path by entering newly prescribed drugs specifying who recommended them, type and method of administration. These are just some of the functions of Itp App, a digital diary for those living with thrombocytopenia or immune thrombocytopenia (Itp), a rare autoimmune disorder that has a highly debilitating impact on the quality of life and requires continuous and constant monitoring of symptoms to achieve the goals of treatment.

Downloadable for free from the Apple and Android stores and developed by Novartis, with the patronage of the Aipit Onlus patient association, the application allows patients and caregivers to keep track, day after day, of the symptoms of the disease, check the progress of the count platelet count – a fundamental aspect because a hemorrhage could be in progress -, but also record the drugs to be taken and the results of the tests to always have them available, save the useful contacts of the care team and organize the calendar of visits and checks. All made agile and fast thanks to a simple and intuitive user interface, which allows you to have data and documents at your fingertips, as well as to share them with your reference hematologist.

“Itp is a rare pathology, even if the most frequent among the diseases affecting the blood, after oncological diseases. The examination of the marrow, which is performed for the suspicion that it is a very serious pathology, is also very heavy from a psychological point of view. When it comes to the diagnosis, the hematologist is very relieved, while for us patients it is a leap in the dark ”. Thus Barbara Lovrencic, president of the Italian non-profit immune trobocytopenic purple association (Aipit) interviewed by Allies for Health (www.alleatiperlasalute.it ), the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

Thrombocytopenia is characterized by a decrease in platelets, a key element in blood clotting, for this reason the disease manifests itself with symptoms such as bruises and bleeding: hematuria (blood in the urine) and epistaxis (nosebleeds) even very strong. The most dangerous symptoms are spontaneous bleeding.

Usually the diagnosis comes with a very low number of platelets “and it takes some time to understand what ITP entails in daily life and for one’s future – explains Lovrencic -. For those who practice sports or work in an environment at risk of trauma, the diagnosis is very impactful “.

From diagnosis, and for the first year, the patient is in a kind of limbo. “In the first 6 months she is defined as a new diagnosis – explains Lovrencic – then she becomes persistent ITP and, after a year, she becomes chronic. There is a one-year limbo within which there can be spontaneous healing or remission, with treatment ”.

As itp becomes chronic, the risk of bleeding changes for each patient. “Considering that thrombocytopenia occurs when platelets are below 100,000 – recalls the president of Aipit – there are people who live life peacefully without spontaneous bleeding even with 20-30,000. The bleeding threshold is different for everyone, it is personal. There are those who bleed even at 80,000 and who only if it is at 10,000 ”.

Each patient, even with the same clinical parameters, can have different symptoms and therapies. The Itp App – reads the article – does not limit itself to recording a series of data to objectively track and remember symptoms, therapies and tests to be shared with the doctor, but also allows you to decide which symptoms to consider.

“In some patients, fatigue, a sense of profound tiredness, is particularly indicative of a drop in platelets, but when the level is very low, someone can have a mental fog, in English, brain fog – observes Lovrencic -. For this reason it is important to be able to decide which symptoms to consider and, if necessary, add a typical one that can also concern only a particular period such as pregnancy or the taking of a certain therapy “.

In the App you can also track information on drugs, then monitor the therapy and customize the path by entering the newly prescribed drugs specifying who recommended them, type and method of administration.

“Sometimes it is difficult to remember when a symptom appeared: if instead it is registered by the application, it is no longer a sensation, but a useful data that can be correlated to precise conditions, for example to the intake of other drugs: all elements that favor a better management also of the therapy ”, observes the referent of patients with ITP”, observes the referent of patients with ITP.

“Each recorded element (exam, visit, therapy) can be downloaded and shared via email with the doctor – concludes Lovrencic – In addition, notes can also be recorded for questions to be asked to the doctor, details on the symptoms that have occurred, for example, after a particular activity or following a flu or other condition. It is an excellent reminder function because when you visit every 6 months or a year, it is difficult to remember some details such as the medication to be taken in case of a cold or the like, that is, non-emergency situations, but on which you would like an opinion. doctor”.

The full article is available on: https://www.alleatiperlasalute.it/open-innovation/litp-app-un-nuovo-strumento-il-paziente-con-piastrinopenia