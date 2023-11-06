Physical distance or the presence of architectural barriers in places of residence complicate travel for people with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Sma). In some cases, travel to reach your SMA center becomes complex and expensive. It is precisely with the aim of facilitating access to therapy and facilitating travel from home to the place of treatment that ‘I’ll take you to the centre’ was born, the new service offered by Biogen Italia to provide transport on a national scale and ‘not leave behind people with SMA who have logistical difficulties and are therefore hindered in their treatment path at treatment centres.

SMA – explains a note – is a neuromuscular disease of genetic origin which, in recent years, has been the subject of a real scientific revolution which has opened up new possibilities for multidisciplinary treatment and a significant improvement in the expectation and quality of life of these people. Multidisciplinarity, therapeutic adherence and continuity in the relationship with the reference center are fundamental elements for the success of the treatment path and for the 360-degree care of those diagnosed with SMA. However, these advances are, in many cases, difficult to access. With the ‘I’ll take you to the Centre’ programme, patients have different types of logistical support available – from vehicles equipped for the transport of wheelchairs to an accompaniment service with specialized staff – to carry out the therapy and then return to their home. The activation of the service is evaluated by the specialist of the reference centre, based on the specific needs of individual patients and compliance with some requirements.

“The ‘I’ll take you to the Centre’ service – explains Matteo Papi, medical director of Biogen Italia – is part of Biogen’s broader commitment to respond 360° to the needs of people with SMA, going beyond research and work on the scientific front , to also address practical aspects and factors that impact equity of access and the quality of the treatment path. With this service – he continues – we want to offer practical help to people with SMA and their families and thus contribute to improving therapeutic adherence, encouraging care that travels at the same speed throughout Italy. Our aim, in fact, is not to leave behind the people and families most in difficulty, who live far from a Center or who face socio-economic problems aggravated by the needs imposed by the management of the disease. We are convinced – he concludes – that only by facilitating and developing continuity in the relationship with the reference centers can the management of SMA improve in a widespread way, in line with the national objectives of developing local healthcare.”