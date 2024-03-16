“It is not possible to completely cure haemophilia, but thanks to technological innovations highly effective drugs are available in preventing bleeding. Especially long-half-life drugs, if administered from birth, not only prevent haemorrhage, but avoid the development of joint consequences of the haemorrhages themselves. Among the objectives of these new therapies, also relaunched by the World Haemophilia Convention, is to ensure that the patient feels equal to healthy people and can carry out the same physical and social activities”. This is the comment of Ezio Zanon, head of the Haemophilia Center of Padua, on the sidelines of the Padua stage of the 'Articulate – Do you know what?' project, an initiative sponsored by FedEmo, the Federation of haemophilia associations, created thanks to the multinational biopharmaceutical company Sobi is promoted by the associations of the Triveneto: Association of children and young people with haemophilia and other coagulopathies, Veneto Association for haemophilia and coagulopathies and Free association of parents and haemophiliacs of the Veneto.

Hemophilia, the specialist recalled, “is a congenital hereditary disease that affects male subjects from birth, which manifests itself through even severe hemorrhagic forms, such as cerebral hemorrhage. Or, over the years, subjects may develop severe hemophilic joint arthropathy.”

During the 'Articulate' stage at the Palazzo della Salute in Padua we talked about “how to preserve the joints” in order to “carry out all daily activities, including physical and sporting ones”. From the meeting “great interest emerged from patients” in how to best use the available therapies. Interest also expressed by parents, eager to understand “how best to teach their children the right choices” so that “normal musculoskeletal development” occurs which makes them able to “carry out all the activities required for their age”, concluded Zanon.