“The need of our patients is to have a guarantee of effective and safe haemostasis and protection from the sequelae that can occur at the joint level, so that they can lead a life similar in all respects to those who are not affected by this pathology. ”. Chiara Biasoli, head of the Congenital Hemorrhagic Diseases Center at the Bufalini hospital in Cesena, said this on the sidelines of the first Sobi Talk of 2024 which promoted dialogue between patients and doctors on rare haematological diseases such as haemophilia and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP ) or paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, which require specific care and management.

Organized by Sobi, the 'Rare but true. Every story is a journey of inclusion' aims to shed light on the needs that are still unsatisfied. “The clinical problem of our patients – continues Biasoli – is bleeding, that is, not having adequate haemostasis. The bleeding that we fear are those that occur mainly at the joint and muscular level – she concludes – They are bleeding that many times do not appear so openly, but which can affect the life of our patient”.