“It is always important to talk about therapy and how to adapt prophylaxis to meet the patient's health needs, but above all joint wellbeing”. Thus Tobia Ghio, Medical Science Liaisons Sobi Italia, on the sidelines of the meeting at the Palazzo della Salute in Padua, for the launch of the project 'Articulate – Do you know what?' an initiative sponsored by FedEMo, the Federation of Haemophilia Associations, created thanks to the multinational biopharmaceutical company Sobi.