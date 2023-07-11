Of Chiara Daina

Funded with 50 million euros for the next two years, the new Plan has among its objectives decrease the average time of diagnosis e facilitate access to therapies

The new Plan on rare diseases for 2023-2026 aims to give more concrete answers to the over 2 million rare patients living in Italy. The challenges it poses are: to increase access to genetic counselinggenetic tests and preconception pathways, decrease the average time to diagnosisfacilitate timely and fair provision in the regions of drugs and all other treatment options (such as rehabilitation

food for special medical purposes and devices), ensure continuity of care between hospital, territory and home and, at the same time, encourage the training of health personnel and provide for the reorganization of the national network of reference centres.

Allocated 50 million in two years The new state plan approved on May 24th by the State-Regions Conference, filling a gap of seven years (the last one expired in 2016), and was financed with 50 million euros for the next two years. By October we expect to define the decree for the distribution of resources among the Regions, which will be necessary to implement the objectives, declares Stefano Lorusso, director general of Programming of the Ministry of Health. The Plan is the result of a journey that starts from afar and of a common political will. Not the battle of a party but of the whole community – underlines Marcello Gemmato, undersecretary of the Ministry of Health with responsibility for rare diseases -. With this programme, we provide people with rare diseases with a tool for a therapeutic approach, taking charge and a homogeneous care pathway throughout the country.

Prevention The first chapter of the Plan concerns access to tools for the prevention of rare diseases (it is defined as rare when it affects no more than 5 people out of 10,000), still judged to be deficient. Being that 80% of these pathologies have a genetic origin, the Regions are called upon to standardize the offer of genetic counseling and genetic testing services (already envisaged by the new essential levels of assistance of 2017), increasing dedicated personnel, to reduce waiting times, and making them known to citizens through information campaigns. Another equally fundamental goal reduce potential risk factors for rare diseases (increase in maternal and paternal age, infectious agents, obesity and anorexia, vitamin imbalances, smoking, alcohol and drugs during pregnancy, exposure to heavy metals) through theto promote healthy lifestyles and pre-conception care (for women with diabetes, epilepsy and other chronic diseases). See also The dowry of flexibility is trained and used against fractures and sprains

Diagnosis Today rare patients live a average diagnostic delay of at least four years Annalisa Scopinaro, president of Let’s unite

, the Italian Federation of Rare Diseases. In the second chapter we define the goal of achieve shorter times for the formulation of the diagnostic suspicion through greater awareness and training of general practitioners, paediatricians of free choice, specialists of each branch and of all other health and social health figures, so that the referral of the patient to the reference center is more timely. The new Plan also calls for inclusion in the Lea (the essential levels of assistance guaranteed by the National Health Service) the services for the new generation DNA sequencing analysis (NGS test), a technique that allows more precise diagnoses, faster and at lower costs.

Today the criticality linked to the use of Ngs tests lies in the bioinformatics analysis of the results and their clinical interpretation. therefore it is necessary to adequately train the personnel and to structure a strong collaboration between the clinician responsible for the pathology, the geneticist, the genetics laboratory and the bioinformatics expert. The Plan also provides for free and uniform access on the national territory to prenatal diagnoses through genetic tests (including pre-implantation tests for all couples with a personal or family genetic risk who resort to medically assisted procreation techniques), with analysis of the damage present and evolutionary of the person. See also Effective altruism, when science helps us to help

Medicines Our country has 122 so-called orphan drugs (that is, indicated for rare pathologies) already available out of the 130 authorized by the European Medicines Agency, second only to Germany. 80% of these are reimbursed by the State Currently only group A and H drugs are included. The new National Plan for Diseases provides that also those in class C (usually paid by the citizen), off label (i.e. molecules used outside the indications for which they were authorised) or not on the market in Italy, if prescribed by the specialist of the reference center through the individual treatment plan, are paid by the State. Other objectives are to facilitate and simplify access to all the therapeutic options indicated in the therapeutic plans and to start monitoring projects in real world of the efficacy of off-label drugs, i.e. through the data collected during normal clinical practice for a more appropriate use.

Non-pharmacological treatments The Regions, according to the new national programme, will have to provide free of charge all the other essential tools for taking care of the rare patient: foods for special medical purposes, supplements, parapharmaceuticals and cosmetics, aids, medical devices, prostheses, aids, rehabilitation. In many cases these non-pharmacological treatments are the only possible intervention options.

National network of centers for rare diseases The reorganization of the network of diagnosis and treatment centers is essential. The Plan establishes the functions they must have regional (or interregional) coordination centres, centers of reference and centers of excellence, participating in the network of European centers. The Regions will have to evaluate whether the centers they have already identified on their territory comply with the tasks set out in the document – ​​clarifies Lorusso -. The plan also contains indicators to measure the level of implementation of all the actions envisaged by the Plan. To ensure the continuity of care between the various care settings it is necessary to strengthen the connection between reference centers and local health services (including community homes and community hospitals) and for remote management it will be necessary to activate telemonitoring services



. See also Pharmaceuticals, Pratesi (EIIS): "Sustainability focused on collaboration between different actors to achieve the health objective"

A criticality to overcome linked to epidemiological survey of rare diseases. The IT systems of some regional registers are incompatible with that of the national register, with the consequence that the data sent centrally cannot be read explains Marco Silano, acting director of the National Center for Rare Diseases of the Higher Institute of Health ( Iss).

Information There are several information and guidance services on rare diseases: the institutional portal diseaserare.gov.it, launched in 2020, which generates a fortnightly newsletter (Rarely); the website of the ISS center for rare diseases, where it is active the toll-free number 800896949 available to patients, family members and doctors; the helplines of the associations; sites and regional information points (16 Regions have developed an information center with telephone and email contacts); the Orphanet international database; theThe Farmaciline service of the Italian Medicines Agency, which offers independent information on authorized medicines; the Uniamo listening and information service (which can be used by sending an email to [email protected]) and the website malariari.it.