It manifests as a rash of yellow-brown pustules of various sizes, often accompanied by pain, burning and itching. The vesicles affect the trunk, face and limbs and can even cover more than 60% of the body surface. And the generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), an ultra-rare chronic disease, accounting for approximately 1% of all psoriasis cases. In Italy it is estimated that around 150 people are affected (1-3 cases per million inhabitants). It affects men and women most often in their 50s, and rarely children. Diagnostic delay and confusion, lack of dedicated clinical pathways and poor awareness contribute to further penalize patients who live with this serious, potentially fatal pathology. This is why the initiative was presented in the Senate today ‘On my skin: living with GPP’, an alliance between associations, experts and institutions to inform and raise awareness of the disease.

During a press conference, promoted by Senator Orfeo Mazzella who is also president of the parliamentary Intergroup for rare and oncological diseases, Mazzella announced his intention to present a parliamentary question for theintegration of GPP in the list of rare diseases of the Essential Levels of Assistance (Lea). “The consolidated text on rare diseases – he says – represented an important turning point for the care of rare patients, but there is still a lot to do. The GPP, despite being included in the portal of rare diseases, has not yet an exemption code, for which treatment is relegated to chronic aspects only.This means that, should a diagnostic doubt arise, patients are forced to bear all the costs for any diagnosis, not being able to avail themselves of the support of specialized centers in the area.This is associated with the lengthening of the time necessary to arrive at a diagnosis which, inevitably, exposes the subjects to a high risk for their own lives”. Hence the parliamentary interrogation “through which – specifies Mazzella – I will submit” the requests “to the attention of the Minister of Health, so that he integrates rare diseases such as GPP, already classified with the Orpha Code, in the list of rare diseases indicated in the annexes of the Leas. The hope is that the Government will listen to the request coming from a large community of citizens who do not ask for privileges, but only respect for their rights”.

There are numerous unmet needs of people with generalized pustular psoriasis, in terms of diagnosis, therapy, psychological support, for which an even more coordinated approach is needed between all the actors involved in the patient’s clinical pathway, and there is a need for greater awareness and information about the path of patients and their experiences. This is why the campaign will start in the next few days, a project promoted by Boehringer Ingelheim Italy, Adoi Association of Italian hospital dermatologists and public health, Sidemast Italian society of dermatology, venereology and sexually transmitted diseases, Apiafco Association of Italian psoriasis friends of the Corazza Foundation, Omar Observatory for rare diseases, which aims to turn the spotlight on the impact of GPP on the health and lives of people affected by it, inviting the public to “put yourself in their shoes”.

The initiative – reads a note – takes its cue from ‘Unwearable Collection’, a collection of statues created by the American artist Bart Hess, which represents some of the most painful aspects in the life of patients with GPP: the loneliness, the physical pain, the threat of life, the burning you feel during flare-ups. The campaign will see the active involvement of the students of the Milan Academy of Luxury and Fashion, who will design garments that represent the patients’ experiences and the need for solutions. The works selected by a jury of experts will be presented during Milan Fashion Week in September, during which the statues of the Unwearable Collection will also be exhibited for the first time in Italy.

“The virtuous and transparent collaboration between all the players in the health system is the key to being able to respond effectively to the needs of patients, especially when it comes to rare or very rare diseases such as GPP – declares Chiara Paglino, Medical Director of Boehringer Ingelheim Italy – The need for adequate information and greater awareness is the tip of the iceberg from which we need to start in order to provide patients and their families with the answers they need.This is why I believe that today’s press conference, at which I am honored to having taken part, and the ‘On my skin – Living with GPP’ project are the first, significant step of a path that we will carry out together with the institutions, the scientific world and patient associations and which aims at the full support of those who live with with GPP”.

“The clinical course of GPP is very variable and in general, without treatment, it is unstable and long-lasting – underlines Maria Concetta Fargnoli, Sidemast vice president – The important skin involvement, the associated symptoms (itching and pain), the systemic symptoms and comorbidities contribute to the negative impact on the patient’s quality of life The relapsing nature of the disease, with recurrent or intermittent exacerbations, and frequent hospitalization exacerbate the significant disease burden, and may be accompanied by mental comorbidities such as anxiety and depression and socio-economic”.

Early diagnosis “is important because the pathology has a high impact on the lives of patients and its clinical progress risks getting out of control if prompt intervention is not made with correct therapies – remarks Francesco Cusano, president of Adoi – Differential diagnosis is fundamental, but it is very difficult because Gpp can manifest itself with heterogeneous expressions, whose variability is accentuated by any previous non-specific treatments.The awareness and knowledge of the forms that the disease can take is very important, to allow for a punctual diagnosis and consequently for a in timely care of the patient. The next step would be to have specific therapies available, which we hope will arrive soon”.

“The role of patient associations like ours – says Valeria Corazza, president of Apiafco – is to protect patients by working hard to ensure that the rights of the person/sick person, as well as enshrined in the Constitution, are guaranteed in everyday life. We are very difficult patients, we need the support of the family, but we must not feel like a burden to others; we have economic needs because skin pathologies unfortunately have an economic impact; we are patients who carry an important burden for the pathology itself We need information and knowledge, we need to count on a relationship of trust with the treating doctor, because the treatment process is long and the response to drugs is not always immediate and effective”.

Finally Ilaria Ciancaleoni Bartoli, director Omar: “In rare diseases it can be very difficult to find correct and updated information. Not because knowledge does not exist, but because it is not always easy to find and simple to understand. Often much knowledge remains confined to a field of a few experts, but to get there the patient must first receive at least a first suspected diagnosis, which however does not arrive unless detailed information is provided.This also applies to GPP, where diagnosis is still a problem. also raise awareness at all levels so that the very serious impact of this pathology on life is understood, and therefore suitable paths are organized for taking charge and for the recognition of rights.Observatory for rare diseases is happy to be able to do its part by participating in this coalition that we are presenting today, but which will go a long way.”