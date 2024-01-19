“For several years, the Italian Donation Institute has also worked together with Aisla and the associations that are part of it to spread the culture of giving, which starts with simple gestures. We know that in a few days it will be World Hug Day , dedicated to a gesture that could be defined as the purest, simplest and most spontaneous form of gift. The donation goes beyond the gesture itself, since we know that it has a multiplier effect on well-being in society”. This was said by Cinzia Di Stasio, general secretary of the Italian Donation Institute (Iid), on the sidelines of the celebration organized today in Milan by Aisla (Italian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and Galbusera to celebrate the conclusion of the 'Il Buon Gusto' campaign della Ricerca', promoted by the company which donated a total of 51 thousand euros to the association.

“I am truly happy to be here on this day of celebration – adds Di Stasio – I am convinced that occasions like these, where the important role that companies have in the relationship with non-profits regarding donation is highlighted, are moments of great involvement and participation, which can give the sense of a collective and shared donation, as in this case. The Third Sector is the main subject, at the center of the relationship between the donor and the beneficiary – he continues – therefore it is important that Third sector organizations know how to make the best use of resources. We are sure that Aisla knows how to do it, and knows how to do it well, also because it has been verified by the IID for a very long time. We are therefore sure – concludes Di Stasio – that the donations that go towards Aisla are used in the most correct and responsible way possible”.