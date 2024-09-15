“290 municipalities have joined our initiative. Among the symbolic places is Palazzo Chigi, in Rome, which has truly honored us by ‘painting itself’ green for our proposal”. With satisfaction Maurizio Colombo, national councilor of Aisla, Italian Lateral Sclerosis Association, comments on the green lighting of Palazzo Belvedere in Milan, on the occasion of the 17th National Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Day, an event conceived, organized and promoted on September 14 and 15 by Aisla.