“Alopecia affects 2-3% of the world population (145 million) and it is estimated that 118 thousand people suffer from it in Italy. There are many of us in the world but in our country the figure is still underestimated.” Claudia Cassia, president of Aipaf Odv, said this on the occasion of the presentation of the National Day of the pathology which affects around 118 thousand people in Italy. Alopecia Areata Day this year will be held on October 27th. 26 Italian hospitals are participating in the initiative where dermatologists and psychologists will carry out free screening and visits to patients. The meeting was promoted and coordinated by Aipaf, the Italian association of alopecia patients and friends in collaboration with Fb&Associati.