“Autoimmune thrombocytopenia, which we call Itp, is a rare autoimmune disease that can occur in all age groups, from very young children to the elderly. It is much more frequent in elderly adults and in this case it is found mostly in males, but in the central age group, which corresponds to a woman’s fertile age, we actually have a higher incidence in females. This leads to a series of particular problems”. This is what Monica Carpenedo, hematologist of the Department of Hematology and Oncology at the Niguarda Hospital in Milan, said on the occasion of the 51st national congress of the Sie – Italian Society of Hematology, taking place at the MiCo in Milan from 23 to 25 September and also attended by Sobi, a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on rare or little-known hematological diseases, and oncohematology.