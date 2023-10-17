“Artificial intelligence (AI) needs large amounts of data to be able to be trained adequately. The main challenge is in the availability and quality of the data available to be able to develop this type of system. In the context of disease management rare, AI can provide various potentials as it is capable of processing large quantities of data and finding schemes, patterns and models that, for a human being, would be almost impossible to identify. Therefore, it is able to suggest new therapies or even to support doctors in their diagnosis and decisions”. Thus Federico Cabitza, professor of Human-Machine Interaction and Decision Support at the University of Milan-Bicocca, in his speech at the first of a series of ‘Sobi Talk’ meetings, which took place yesterday in Milan.

“Generative artificial intelligence – explains Cabitza – could be applied to generate reports to then be validated by the clinician, to simplify and improve” his work, “recover information from a clinical case, simulate medical cases for training, create chatbots first access for triage or chatbot to support chronic patients. Predictive artificial intelligence – he adds – can instead be applied in early diagnosis, in augmented diagnosis, for estimating the risk of complications and adverse events and the appropriateness of treatment, the improvement of low resolution images – reducing the timing for magnetic resonance imaging or exposure to CT scans – as well as for drug development”.

“Rare diseases – recalls Cabitza – by definition, concern relatively few cases and this poses a challenge regarding the completeness, accuracy and consistency of the available data. We must – he continues – ask ourselves the question of privacy, therefore the challenge of confidentiality and respect for fundamental rights, including that of not discriminating and providing fair support for everyone”. Finally, “artificial intelligence can also be a very powerful tool with regards to the ability to personalize treatment, i.e. estimate the probability that a patient can find real benefit from a specific therapeutic or healthcare path. In some way – he concludes – AI could be helpful in selecting the best possible treatment”.