“Brescia has a strong focus on all people with difficulties, in particular those suffering from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, ed.). It has been doing this for many years also through initiatives that animate the city and combine the values ​​of being together with the value of fundraising.” Thus Fabrizio Benzoni, municipal councilor in Brescia, deputy of the Chamber and member of thenational preview of ALS Day 2023on 17 September, which includes a series of events in the city, as the leader of the celebrations

The charity event aims to “support those entities – underlines Benzoni – that deal with hospital care” essential to assist the sick. The initiative brought together “the world of the night”. All the venues that participate and have for years “dedicated an evening to Aisla, the Italian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, to ALS and Nemo, generously donate part of their earnings” from the night.

In Brescia alone, at least 130 families have people with ALS. In agreement with Aisla, the owners of the exclusive cocktail bars and restaurants in Piazza Arnaldo, as well as those of the city’s nightclubs, promoters of the most important events in Northern Italy, will donate the proceeds to charity. The funds will be allocated to the Nemo Clinical Center for the creation of a research area dedicated to innovative therapies, clinical trials and the training of young researchers. The event leads the marathon of events that will involve the entire peninsula on Sunday 17 September on the occasion of National ALS Day 2023, organized under the patronage of the President of the Republic, to bring to the attention of the population the rights of people affected by this disease, scientific research and hospital management.

A great celebration for Brescia where young people are protagonists and have the opportunity to become aware of contributing to the good of the community. The program is rich and is aimed at adults and children. The municipal administration “with its patronage – explains Benzoni – makes its offices available for an event that will bring many people to Piazza Arnaldo and which involves, bureaucratically, several steps. The Municipality – concludes the Honorable Member – is one of the partners of this initiative, it always has been, increasingly present even in previous editions” and this year with the preview of the National ALS Day in Piazza Arnaldo, “it shows attention particular” to these people.