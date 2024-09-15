“Associations are essential to not make people feel alone: ​​no one should feel alone, no one should be left behind”. This is what Maria Teresa Bellucci, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Policies, said on the occasion of the green lighting of Palazzo Chigi and other monuments and Municipalities for the National ALS Dayamyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is celebrated, on the initiative of Aisla, on 14 and 15 September.

“These two days are a way to tell everyone to give a contribution to research because that is what can really change the existence of people who are suffering from ALS today, but also those who tomorrow may be affected by this disease and perhaps have more hope to live a dignified life and an existence in the name of solidarity that makes people unite together,” he concludes.