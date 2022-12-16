“I think that communication and publishing cannot be supported if those who produce extremely delicate and extraordinary information of high cultural value and high value for the community like yours are not rewarded. I am also available with an institutional campaign dedicated to rare diseases”. Thus Senator Alberto Barachini, undersecretary of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for Information and Publishing, speaking at the ceremony of the ninth edition of the Omar Award for communication on tumors and rare diseases held at the Roman Aquarium in Rome, and which was attended by patient associations, institutions, clinicians and institutional representatives.

“We already presented the commercials for the flu vaccination and the fourth dose” of anti-Covid with the Ministry of Health a few days ago, he recalls. “It is necessary to give a signal, also to the scientific community, of great attention” to the topic of rare diseases, he underlines. “We know how important scientific research is for you and for rare disease patients. We would like to support you with the Ministry of Health. We are available”, she assures.

Maurizio Scarpa, MetabErn network coordinator, spoke on behalf of the European reference networks working in the field of rare diseases and to give more timely diagnoses to patients. “Communication is essential at European and Italian level – he says – because the term rare does not give justice to rare patients: it puts the emphasis on being one among many, but does not express the concept of what it is to live with a rare disease. With national and European networks it is time to give full visibility to all the problems that patients have and face every day with their families. We need communication to have a new class of young doctors. We need to communicate the presence of these diseases also at the medical curriculum level, we need to coordinate the masters of rare diseases”.

The coordinator of the European networks to facilitate access to the best treatments for rare diseases recalls that “ministries, the Higher Institute of Health, Regions and hospitals, all stakeholders” are involved. “We have to work on visibility – Scarpa reiterates – One person in 18 has a rare disease. By networking, having done so, I would like to draw attention to this world in a more effective way, also by monitoring” the situation, “to understand the result The European reference networks, ISS and the Regions – he concludes – are united in this effort to support new and better communication”.