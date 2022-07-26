During the Giffoni next generationin the review of Giffoni innovation hub, the short film was presented today ‘Have you ever seen a unicorn?‘. Produced by Sma Families, Rare Diseases Observatory (Omar) and Gogo Frames, directed by Antonella Sabatino and Stefano Blasi and the non-conditioning contribution of Novartis Gene Therapies, the film offers an insight into the daily life of two families who live with the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) a rare genetic disorder that progressively weakens motor skills.

About 200 young people participated in the screening and debate, who discussed with the speakers on various topics, including disability and the daily difficulties to be faced, the correct language to talk about it and the importance of science, of how this is in able to radically change the history of the disease and the life of those affected. The small protagonists of the short film are Aurora and Antonio who have type 1 SMA, the most severe form of the disease. The film is divided in telling their story, between Milan and Bari. Aurora, with her father Antonio, is leaving for a father-daughter weekend on Lake Maggiore. Antonio, together with his parents Tiziana and Nicola, live their daily life. The stories intertwine without ever meeting, between visits and physiotherapy, but also merry-go-rounds, picnics and a moment of relaxation by the lake.

Feelings of worry, hope and love alternate in the film: there is the presence of an illness, but also many moments of escape, with games that fill the life of every child. These are aspects that push the viewer to identify themselves, reflecting on the inevitable differences and similarities of those who live with the SMA. The silent co-protagonist is science, which in recent years has managed to change the history of a pathology that, until 2017, had no therapies, and today can count on several effective options. The scientific voices (and faces) that speak of it are Dr. Emilio Albamonte and Dr. Marika Pane.

The objective of the documentary is undoubtedly to make the public aware of the SMA, but also to raise awareness of what disability means in everyday life and to change its perception in society. From the difficulty in taking a road, even a short one, due to the limits imposed by architectural barriers, to the need to find the right language to talk about it Aurora and Antonio – with their parents – accompany the viewer in this world, showing what their limits are, but also all the extraordinary resources to overcome them and live with them.

“Hope is gaining more ground within our community than fear. We owe it to research, for some years we have been witnessing epochal changes – he claims Anita Pallara, president of Sma Families -. What we need now is for the same energy and positivity to be reflected within our society. Our problems are different, but also similar to those of anyone else. A short film that you tell us, and the opportunity to present it to the Giffoni audience, is an important step in this direction ”.

Spinal muscular atrophy – as the organizations note explains – it is a rare genetic disease that affects one newborn in 10,000 and it is estimated that in Italy about 40/50 children with SMA are born every year. Given this definition and the data, the perception is that it concerns few people. However, the perspective changes when viewed through the lens of rare diseases in general: in our country, rare patients are between 2 and 3.5 million, of which 70% are children.

In recent years, as an Observatory for rare diseases, we have tried to change the storytelling on disability, providing a different point of view on rare diseases. We put people, their stories, their daily lives at the center – says Francesca Gasbarri, digital and social media of the Osservatorio Disease Rare -. Today at the center of our story are two children named Antonio and Aurora, the dreams and hopes of two families and the new horizons of life made possible by the progress of science “. In particular – the note reads – the type 1 SMA, of which Aurora and Antonio are affected, is the most severe form of the disease: before the advent of therapeutic treatments, children did not survive beyond about one and a half years of age. .

The two protagonists therefore demonstrate the incredible progress of research: with a diagnosis performed promptly after birth, it is possible to access therapies capable of modifying the natural course of the disease. Aurora and Antonio have had access to gene therapy and their future will be very different from what it would have been a few years ago. “Research on SMA in recent years has been changing the natural history of the disease and for our little oneslike Antonio and Aurora, it means facing it with new resources – he says Emilio Albamonte, child neuropsychiatrist at the Nemo Clinical Center in Milan – Being at their side with a targeted care that accompanies them in their growth is a privilege. And it is an asset to share daily fears and hopes with families, to grow together with them, as a professional and as a man “.

“Gene therapy for SMA is essential for young patients suffering from this very serious pathology – declares Filippo Giordano, General manager of Novartis gene therapies -. Having had the opportunity to support the production of ‘Have you ever seen a unicorn?’ and to share the story of Aurora and Antonio, showing the public what science and medicine are able to do, is a source of great pride for us. The commitment of Novartis gene therapies in the area of ​​the SMA will continue, to reach more and more patients, to actively contribute to modifying the natural course of the disease, and to guarantee a better quality of life for patients and their families ”.