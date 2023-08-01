The Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (AISLA) announces the XVI National ALS Day, which will be held on Sunday 17 September. The event commemorates the first sit-in of ALS patients in Rome in 2006 and celebrates the association’s 40th anniversary. Under the High Patronage of the President of the Republic, National ALS Day aims to unite the country by promoting the rights of ALS people, scientific research and assistance, explains Aisla. On the night before, with the initiative ‘Let’s color Italy green’ sponsored by the Anci – National Association of Italian Municipalities, hundreds of monuments will be illuminated in green to symbolize the hope of defeating the disease.

“In the last forty years we have built an extraordinary community that not only fights against ALS, but puts its time, resources, skills and energies at the service – says Fulvia Massimelli, national president of Aisla – In addition to the battle to defeat the disease, there we are focused on the issues of inclusion, the right to treatment, assistance. The challenges remain the same, but it is the logic that is finally changing. Until a few years ago, families closed themselves in isolation, facing the disease alone Intercepting a need also means listening to it, and this is why our National Day could only be dedicated to families and for families. So that no one feels alone anymore”.

Sunday 17 September – informs a note – hundreds of volunteers will be present in the main Italian squares with more than 20 thousand Barbera d’Asti Docg. With a donation of just 10 euros, everyone will be able to participate in this important cause with ‘A contribution paid with gusto’ and win one of the prestigious bottles. This year there are no less than 23 Asti wineries that have surpassed the 89 points of the commission of expert tasters. The proceeds of the donations will be donated to the now famous ‘Operation relief’, which over the years has allowed Aisla to respond concretely to the needs of families, offering a wide range of services including equipped transport, purchase or rental of aids, psychological support and home physiotherapy. This winter, precisely to meet the costs of high energy costs, the association has disbursed well over 200,000 euros in grants to 298 families with ALS.

National ALS Day is a real solidarity network, Aisla points out. Historical partners of the initiative are the Piedmont Region, the Barbera d’Asti and Monferrato wines Consortium, the Alessandria-Asti Chamber of Commerce, the Cassa di Risparmio di Asti Foundation, the Industrial Union of the Province of Asti and Visit Piedmont. Alongside them, for the sixth consecutive year, the Mediolanum Foundation has confirmed its support. The Foundation undertakes to double the first 50 thousand euros raised again and to involve the Family Bankers of Banca Mediolanum in carrying out the initiative.

With its 300 volunteers and 64 centers active throughout the country, Aisla has organized various events for the month of September. Among these, on 8 September, on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day, there will be a live online webinar ‘Motor, respiratory and speech therapy rehabilitation for people with ALS at home’. Furthermore, an Open Day will be held on Sunday at the national headquarters of the association (Milan, Via Pergolesi 6), where it will be possible to meet the experts of the National ALS Listening Centre. The list of squares participating in the event and related events will be available shortly on the social channels and on the Aisla official website.