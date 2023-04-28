Wide institutional participation in the ‘Convention Aisla 40’ to celebrate 40 years of activity of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association which includes a rich program of conferences and events in the Blue Village of Novarello (No), the Piedmontese city where the activity of Aisla, which has always been close to people and families of people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

‘Forty years of an association: it’s a great achievement. The institutions are there, they are close ”said Fabio Carosso, vice president of the Piedmont Region, in his greeting, speaking. “A lot has been done, but we must do more and more – he added – The institutions are close with simplicity and humility, but with all the courage you show us. We cannot think that there is no future without this disease. We hope to have these results in the short term”.

Even the mayor of Novara, Alessandro Canelli, recalled in his speech that “Aisla has become a reference point of fundamental importance in the panorama of diagnosis, treatment, assistance and research on this rare and devastating disease. We are happy that you have decided to celebrate your first 40 years here in our city. We are in Novarello – he underlined – where Aisla’s adventure started 40 years ago. It started from the Maugeri foundation in Veruno, from a group of doctors, students of Dr. Pinelli. But what matters – observed Canelli – is that Aisla has not remained a territorial association: it has become an association of primary importance at national level and beyond”.

Aisla “is made up of people who love not only to do good – said the mayor of Novara – but who are committed to improving research on the disease which is devastating in many respects, not only from a physical and psychological point of view, but which also affects family serenity, relatives, caregivers of all levels. We thank you for what you are doing – he concluded – and we assure you that we are doing everything possible so that your activities can also be accompanied by the institutions ”.

Davide Maggi, president of the Fondazione Comunità Novara, drew attention to the symbol of the street, chosen by Aisla to celebrate its 40th anniversary. “It’s very nice – he noted – because it shows that starting from one point takes us along roads that then take us far away, but that we need to go back to the starting point to recharge the batteries and set off again on new roads: everything started from Novara and, after 40 years, you find yourself in Novara”. Aisla “surely – Maggi reiterated – has carried out many initiatives and has many others to carry out in the future”. This “is a moment of reflection, but also a moment of restarting with new impetus and the symbol of the road gives a concrete idea of ​​the routes you will want to take”.

“Time gallops, life escapes our hands, but like sand or like seed”, recalled the president of the Foundation, quoting the spiritualist Thomas Merton. “The seeds that Aisla has planted in these 40 years – concludes Maggi – have sprouted, flowered. The new seeds that time will give Aisla the possibility of planting will give new fruits and new paths towards the future”.