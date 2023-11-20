L’Italian amyotrophic lateral sclerosis association launches a multi-sensory event in Milan to support research on ALS. The appointment with ‘The good taste of research’between cocktails, music, DJ sets and entertainment, is in the Galbusera store in Piazza San Babila on November 23rdfrom 5pm. In addition to enjoying an evening of fun and taste, with free entry, the proceeds will be used for ALS research.

The Christmas initiative – explains a note – is designed to finance research on the neurodegenerative disease that affects the central nervous system. There is still no cure for this pathology with which around 6 thousand people live in Italy, so research is essential. Among the main research areas are the definition of early biomarkers of the disease, the testing of new pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies, and the identification of genetic factors associated with ALS. The funds raised will be used to endow 1 million euros each year Aisla, Cariplo Foundation, Vialli Foundation And Mauro And Telethon Foundation ensure scientific research coordinated by the Italian Research Foundation on Sla (AriSla). AriSla is the most important non-profit organization that finances scientific research on ALS in Italy. So far it has invested 15 million euros in innovative research projects selected by 143 researchers. The AriSla 2023 call, currently in the selection phase, is part of AriSla’s strategic plan (2023-2025) and represents the new investment that the organization is directing towards ALS research to offer results with concrete implications for the clinic. The Foundation collaborates with numerous centers of excellence in Italy and abroad to guarantee the quality of the scientific research funded.

For a whole month, from November 23rd to December 23rd, with just 1 euro will be It is possible to win one of the 50 thousand chocolates to support scientific researchenjoying the chocolate Caffaril Turin. Just go to one of the Galbusera Tre Marie sales points present in Lombardy and Piacenza. But the fundraising doesn’t stop here: Aisla offers several possibilities for donate online through one’s solidarity shop. This year the Christmas proposal online is entrusted to the historic Milanese pastry shop and Vergani bakery, with pandoro, gourmet panettone and dedicated Christmas baskets. Aisla’s solidarity march, in the year of celebrations for the 40th anniversarybecomes increasingly choral and participatory – concludes the note – thanks also to companies that increasingly believe in charitable giving.