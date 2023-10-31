The Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisla) has donated two new portable devices to the Pneumology department of Belluno hospital. The new machinery was officially delivered in the presence of the commissioner Ulss Dolomiti, Giuseppe Dal Ben, who met the provincial representative of Aisla of Belluno, Luciano Tulimiero, thanking the association, “always active and present in support of the company” in favor of various services, for this “gesture of generosity and attention towards the care” of patients.

“We are extremely happy to be able to announce the introduction of these new portable devices for Pneumology at our reference center in Belluno. This is another testimony to the value of the alliance between Aisla and the institutions and reference centers, which gives us allows us to guarantee adequate care of people with ALS – said Tulimiero – We are firmly convinced that these tools will be able to make a difference in the lives of those suffering from this disease, providing support and concrete help for the management of symptoms. We will continue to work hard to guarantee all our families access to advanced and innovative tools like these, with a view to increasingly improving the quality of life of our members.”

The two portable devices, worth 3 thousand euros – reports a note – will be used for the diagnosis of breathing disorders during sleep at home. In particular, the devices can be worn at home by patients to record any sleep apnea and, once returned to the healthcare professional, the recorded data can be processed on a computer by specific software, which all doctors can access. of the operating unit, even remotely. The Aisla Belluno branch, established in 2012, currently has 40 members and 17 volunteers.