The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has approved the reimbursement of selumetinib, the first therapy indicated for the treatment of symptomatic and inoperable plexiform neurofibromas in pediatric patients affected by neurofibromatosis type 1 (Nf1) aged 3 years or older. Conditional approval in the European Union took place in June 2021. This was announced – in a note – by AstraZeneca, together with Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease. Nf1 is a rare debilitating genetic condition that affects one in 3 thousand people worldwide and which in Italy is estimated to involve around 20 thousand patients. In between 30% and 50% of people affected by Nf1, tumors develop on the nerve sheaths (plexiform neurofibromas) which cause potential clinical problems such as disfigurement, motor dysfunction, pain, airway dysfunction, visual disturbances and bladder dysfunction or intestinal.

The approval by Aifa – it was recalled today in Milan, during a meeting with the press – is based on the positive results of the Sprint Stratum 1 Phase 2 study, sponsored by the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (Ctep) of the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The study showed that selumetinib reduced the size of inoperable tumors in children, reducing pain and improving quality of life. Safety and efficacy data from the study, with longer follow-up, were provided as one of the conditions for approval. “From today – states Maria Cristina Diana, Uoc Pediatric Neurology and Muscular Diseases Irccs Istituto Gaslini, Genoa – also in Italy all pediatric patients with symptomatic inoperable type 1 plexiform neurofibromatosis can have access to selumetinib and therefore potentially benefit from this treatment, which can have a positive impact on quality of life, particularly with a lasting reduction in pain.”

As Antonella Cacchione, clinical area of ​​Oncohaematology, cell therapy, gene therapies and haematopoietic transplantation, Irccs Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, Rome, observes, “selumetinib also shows improvements in terms of muscle strength and joint mobility and, more generally, on related symptoms to the tumor. Our experience in clinical practice – continues Cacchione – confirms these data and we believe that the reduction in hospitalization time resulting from the use of this therapy is also an important parameter to consider”.

Also positive was the joint comment from the associations representing Italian patients suffering from neurofibromatosis: Ananas, National Association for Help for Neurofibromatosis, Friendship and Solidarity; Anf, Neuro Fibromatosis Association and Linfa Association, Let's fight together against neurofibromatosis. “We welcome with great satisfaction the news of the approval of a new therapeutic solution – the patient associations reiterate – Neurofibromatosis has a dramatic impact on the lives of those affected by it and plexiform neurofibromas, often rapidly evolving, can significantly affect even the most simple daily gestures and pose serious obstacles to sociality. This is why an innovative pharmacological therapy, like the one available today in Italy, gives new hope to patients, especially the youngest, and their families”.

The reimbursement of selumetinib, according to Anna Chiara Rossi, VP & General Manager Italy, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, “testifies Alexion's constant commitment to providing transformative medicines for rare diseases. We are proud to see the value of this commitment confirmed, which is expressed both in the field of scientific innovation and in collaboration with healthcare institutions, to make the fruits of this innovation available to patients who need them.”

Approved in the US, EU, Japan, China and several other countries for the treatment of pediatric patients with Nf1 and symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas, selumetinib blocks specific enzymes (Mek1 and Mek2), involved in stimulating the growth of cells. In Nf1, these enzymes are overactive and cause tumor cells to grow unregulated. By blocking these enzymes, the drug slows the growth of cancer cells.