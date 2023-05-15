Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a very rare disease of the bone marrow, the organ in which all blood cells are produced, and is caused by a random, non-hereditary mutation that causes stem cells to produce red blood cells, ‘defective’ white blood cells and platelets. Its most serious complication is thrombosis. In Italy the Epn affects 350 people who struggle to perform even the simplest daily gestures. Recognizing and diagnosing the disease quickly, therefore, is very important for defining an effective therapeutic path and guaranteeing a concrete improvement in the quality of life. This is reported in an article published in Allies for Health (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

For people with PNH – we read – there are supportive therapies that do not allow for a cure, but mitigate the symptoms and reduce complications. Among these, complement inhibitor drugs, folic acid, iron and vitamins, prophylaxis or anticoagulant therapy, erythropoietin, transfusions. In particular, complement inhibitors can significantly reduce the need for transfusions, the occurrence of thrombosis and the risk of renal failure, improving patient survival. However, as they can lead to an increased risk of meningococcal infection and other bacteria such as Haemophilus influenzae in some cases, vaccination is recommended for all patients before undergoing treatment.

For those affected by PNH, a bone marrow transplant is curative, but it is usually indicated in patients who also have marrow aplasia (the inability of the bone marrow to produce a sufficient number of blood cells), due to the possible serious complications associated with to the intervention. In patients who do not have a compatible family donor, there is the possibility of performing the transplant from alternative donors, such as those selected on international bone marrow donor registries.

For the EPN – the article continues – the first level investigations are the hemochromocytometric examination with reticulocytes, to evaluate the levels of hemoglobin, leukocytes and platelets; the search for hemolysis indices (total/fractionated bilirubin, LDH, haptoglobin, urinalysis); ferritin, which can be decreased due to chronic hemolysis, and the presence of hemoglobin in the urine.

The disease affects patients of all ages: even children who, compared to adults, have more frequent reductions in red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets (pancytopenia) and bone marrow aplasia.

The complete article is available at: https://www.alleatiperlasalute.it/alla-scoperta-di/emoglobinuria-parossistica-notturna-le-terapie.