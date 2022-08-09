





Ashton Kutcher revealed that he recently battled an autoimmune disorder that left him unable to hear, see or walk for nearly a year. In a Preview from Bear Grylls’ National Geographic show, Kutcher spoke with Grylls about his struggle with vasculitis, a disorder involving inflamed blood vessels that, in extreme cases, can cause temporary or permanent blindness and hearing loss.

+ Natural, healthy and chemical-free yarn: trends brought about by the pandemic

“Two years ago,” Kutcher said, “I had this weird, super-rare form of vasculitis that knocked my eyes off, my hearing, my balance. It took me, like, a year to build it all back up.” He continued:

“You don’t really appreciate it until you’re gone. Until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again.’” Kutcher added that he feels “lucky to be alive” after the experience.







