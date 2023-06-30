Home page World

From: Sophia Lother

Split

The rare disease can also show up as swollen lymph nodes. (Symbol photo) © Science Photo Library/Imago

If left untreated, it often ends fatally: snot malleus is a rare and dangerous disease. It mainly affects animals, but can also infect humans.

Kassel – Fever, swollen lymph nodes and painful inflammation. These symptoms can also indicate a rare but very dangerous disease for humans, the so-called snot, called malleus in Latin. Actually, the snot mainly affects horses and other equids, but humans can also become infected.

Like the Robert Koch Institute in its Profile of rare and imported diseases explains that glanders is a dangerous animal disease that occurs in Asia, Africa and South America. Accordingly, a person can become infected with the rare disease if there is direct contact with a sick animal. Infections are possible both via skin injuries and via the air. Different symptoms can occur in humans and animals.

Symptoms of snot malleus in animals: you should know this about the signs in horses and co

Acute snot: This type of disease progresses with a high fever and a unilateral, later bilateral nasal discharge. Lymph nodes also become swollen, and ulcers and nodules form on the lining of the nose.

This type of disease progresses with a high fever and a unilateral, later bilateral nasal discharge. Lymph nodes also become swollen, and ulcers and nodules form on the lining of the nose. Chronic snot: This type of disease occurs in horses much more frequently than acute snot. Bouts of fever, difficulty breathing, coughing and inflamed lymph nodes are possible.

This type of disease occurs in horses much more frequently than acute snot. Bouts of fever, difficulty breathing, coughing and inflamed lymph nodes are possible. Source: Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office in Switzerland

Signs of snot malleus in humans: Here’s what you should know about the symptoms

Painful inflammation of the site of infection with a bloody-purulent ulcer

Nodule formation and local swelling of the lymph nodes

High fever over 40 degrees Celsius

Source: Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office in Switzerland

Rare disease can lead to death: This is important with snot malleus

If left untreated, the disease can lead to death in humans and animals. Diseases in animals must be reported. The Lower Saxony State Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety emphasizes on its website: “Gloss is a notifiable animal disease in which a suspected disease must be reported to the responsible veterinary office.

This then initiates further measures. Because of the danger of the epidemic for humans and the eradication achieved in Germany, animals suffering from snot are killed and disposed of harmlessly.” According to the state office, however, snot was last detected in Germany in 2015. Another rare disease, Q fever, has recently been reported several times in Germany proven. Several people got infected. (slo)