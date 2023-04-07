A distraught mother is raising awareness about the rare condition that causes her daughter to “forget to breathe” – and face death while sleeping or watching her favorite cartoon.

Star Bowyer, 48, and her husband, Andrew Bowyer, 44, are required to provide round-the-clock care for their 6-year-old daughter, Sadie, who suffers from congenital central hypoventilation syndrome.

+ Fiocruz expands diagnosis of rare disease to Latin America

The obscure neurological disorder — with only about 1,000 cases documented, including Sadie’s — is characterized by inadequate breathing while sleeping and, in more severely affected individuals, during periods of wakefulness as well, according to experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Normally, the body’s autonomic nervous system controls different bodily processes – heart rate, breathing, blood pressure – but having this disease leaves these “spontaneous” survival mechanisms impaired.

“Every night, Sadie could die in minutes,” her mother told the Kennedy News. “Her brain can forget to breathe and send signals to her heart to beat.”

Star said her adorable little one stops breathing if she concentrates too hard or naps, like when she watches “Peppa Pig” on television.

Sadie’s mom and dad have to hook her up to a life support system every night while she falls asleep.

“If she concentrates too hard, she’ll stop breathing,” Star said. “She starts to turn blue, gets tired from carbon monoxide retention, and gets very quiet. I immediately put her on the ventilator.”

Her mother explained that she had a healthy pregnancy with Sadie, but shortly after she was born, the girl had to be revived and spent six months in an intensive care unit at the hospital.

Star said doctors didn’t know exactly what had happened to her and continued to run genetic tests.

“They said she was healthy and it was probably a respiratory infection or she swallowed some liquid,” Star said.

However, she was later diagnosed with CCHS and had to have a tracheotomy on her neck to help her breathe at just 2 months old.

Star said that children often make fun of Sadie about her tracheostomy, and she begs her mother to have it removed.

The Bowyer family is raising money via GoFundMe to try to help pay for Sadie’s life-changing surgery. She would receive implanted phrenic nerve pacemakers, which would allow her to breathe freely without the tracheostomy.

They hope to raise nearly $200,000 for the surgery and want her fine-tuned before she becomes a teenager.

“It could change her life. It wouldn’t matter if she fell asleep,” her mother said. “She could stop breathing [enquanto estava na escola], so we’d have to put her in a room by herself with a fan, which is embarrassing. The pacemakers would help her to be like any other child.

She also added that when her daughter is a little older and starts going out drinking with her friends, she will be able to fall asleep and not have to worry about having to be hooked up to the ventilator beforehand.

The family recently moved to Dubai and sold their home in England to contribute towards the necessary funds for Sadie’s surgery.

In Dubai, Sadie’s father works as a director of strategy, so they receive private health insurance.

Through it all, Sadie remains positive and is “Miss Independent,” her mother said.

“Sadie is a beast. She has a great sense of humor. She’s cute as anything – she looks like a doll,” Star continued.

“But it’s not just about Sadie. We want to give every other kid a chance.”