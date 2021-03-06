This March 5, 2021, the 20th anniversary of Conker’s Bad Fur Day. That taking into account his departure two decades ago in the Nintendo 64, when Rare it was still one of the studios of Nintendo.

But a lot has happened since then, and today, this developer is part of Xbox Game Studios. However, in the study they do not forget the past, and this Friday they shared a message about it.

Conker’s Bad Fur Day turns 20 today

In your account at Twitter, @RareLtd declared ’20 years ago today, a certain cheeky squirrel woke up to a hangover and dragged herself and her colorful cast into the hearts of many (and maybe stole their aspirin too)’.

To the above, he added ‘Congratulations on the brand, old friend. Once you turn 21, you can legally have a drink in the United States. ‘. The latter in relation to the age of majority in that country.

Everwild: Rare reveals their next video game and it’s not Banjo-Kazooie

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Conker’s Bad Fur Day new items are available in the company’s online store, such as a pair of t-shirts, a sweatshirt, and even a mask.

Likewise, the original composer of the game, Robin beanland, decided to share through Twitter a simple tribute. To listen to it, you just have to click on one of the links at the end of this note. It is certainly a way to celebrate the ‘birthday’ of Conker.

Rare celebrates the game, but fans want more

But some players have had too little done. Especially for those who ask, if not a sequel awaited for years, a remastered version for Xbox One, or its successor, Xbox Series X | S.

Especially of Conker: Live & Reloaded, which was the adaptation of the original for the first Xbox. It can certainly be played in One, but it would not hurt to create a new version to please the many fans of this work by Rare.

At present, it is possible to play the original title not only in the Nintendo 64but through the collection Rare Replay, which includes other classics from this company. What looks further away is a sequel.

Long ago there was an ‘attempt’ to bring the series back through Project Spark. More like this very initiative, it died before it could show its potential. But who knows. The Battletoads They came back when no one expected.

