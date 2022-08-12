What exactly Pierie was thinking after 20 minutes of play in the second half we will find out after the game, but presumably he was under the assumption that the ball had been behind. Roda’s attackers also didn’t seem to fully understand what Pierie was doing at first. But then, in amazement, they alerted the referee to the curious incident. After consultation with his assistant, nothing else could be decided: penalty kick. Dylan Vente went behind the ball and shot it smoothly behind goalkeeper Kremers: 1-0.

Pierie was able to sink through the ground afterwards, he admitted: ,,I thought the whistle was blown so I thought we should take a free kick. I said to the keeper: I’ll take it. That’s why I take it in my hands. There had been no whistle, but I was convinced it had. Just very stupid,” said the defender at ESPN.

"At first you don't realize it. At first I thought: why the hell is the referee blowing the whistle? I just wanted to take that ball. Wasn't there a whistle? Yeah, just really stupid. That's all I can say. Very stupid," said Pierie. "It happened, I would like to turn it back and it's a shame it was also decisive."

Pierie (22) transferred from Heerenveen to Amsterdam in 2019 for approximately four million. However, he was not yet able to break through at Ajax.

