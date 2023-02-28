There are more than 500 items, which belonged to a Swiss collector; most expensive piece is a computer valued up to $20,000

More than 500 classic products from apple will be auctioned online on March 30. The collection “The Hanspeter Luzi Vintage Apple Archive” belonged to the Swiss professor and collector Hanspeter Luzi. The list, which contains items dated from 1997 to 2008, includes computers, iPhones, digital cameras, joysticks, among others.

It will be held at Julien’s Auctions Gallery in Beverly Hills (USA), and streamed online on the Julien’s website.

Luzi was from St. Gallen, Switzerland, where she taught children with special needs. The educator developed educational games and teaching aids for his students, including the use of computers. He died in 2015 after having an accident on a mountain. The decision to auction the items rests with the Hanspeter family.

The most expensive product to be auctioned is the Apple Lisa, a computer released in 1983. It was one of the first devices to have a mouse and a graphical interface, and is valued at between US$10,000 and US$20,000.

read the list complete of products.