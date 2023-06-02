Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

A white bison was born in the USA. © Facebook screenshot/Bear River State Park

An animal with a rare color was born in the USA. The birth inspires the net. It is even considered sacred among indigenous communities.

Kassel/Evanston – It is extremely rare, has furry, white fur and is considered sacred by indigenous peoples: A white bison was born in the USA. According to experts, this color is particularly rare. Only one animal in ten million is white. A rare animal has also been spotted off an Italian coast.

Rare animal is born in the USA: White bison still has no name

The newly born calf lives with its mother in the approximately 1.2 square kilometer Bear River State Park in the US state of Wyoming. The bison, which weighs almost 14 kilograms, was born there on Tuesday (May 16), the park reported on Facebook on the same day.

The calf is very small, but appears to be doing well, park manager Tyfani Sager told the regional magazine Cowboy State Daily. The rare animal has not yet been named, and its gender is still a mystery. “We are not sure whether it is a bull calf or a heifer calf,” explained Sager. Since the animals are very furry, it is difficult to recognize this straight away. The mother of the animal, who also has light-colored fur, is called Wyoming Hope.

White bison born in the US: Only 1 in 10 million cases

According to the National Bison Association, the birth of a white bison is extremely rare, occurring in just 1 in 10 million cases. For indigenous tribes like the Lakota Sioux, the birth of a white bison is considered a good omen.

However, Bear River State Park made it clear on Facebook that the newborn calf was not an albino. The animal has a genetic predisposition that gives it the white fur. It is therefore not unusual for the calf to also be white. “Most of the bison that you find today have bovine genetics,” Sager told Cowboy State Daily. In the late 1800s, bison were hunted to near extinction. That is why the animals were bred with cattle. “The birth of a white bison is still quite rare.”

Rare White Bison in the US: “Such a majestic animal in the wild”

With the birth of the animal with the rare coloring, the park has already seen an increase in visitor numbers. Dozens are also enjoying the pictures of the animal on social media. “We were there today, such a beautiful sight!” wrote a Facebook user under a post from the park. “A gift to be able to see such a majestic animal in the wild with her newborn calf,” commented another. Although you can visit the bison with its mother in the park, the rangers warned not to disturb the animals.

In 2021, the park in the USA received two female white bison. The calf, just a few weeks old, is the first white bison to be born there. The second heifer is expected to give birth to a calf next spring.