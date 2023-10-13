Home page World

The bird flu H5N1 has reached the Galapagos Islands, also because of El Nino. The unique wildlife is in danger and the experts are alarmed.

Galapagos Archipelago – The remote Galapagos Archipelago in the Pacific served as a research site for Charles Darwin. Unique animal species native there are now threatened, despite the thousands of kilometers of water that separate them from the mainland. Even this distance does not provide protection against the H5N1 virus, also known as bird flu.

Are unique animal species at risk of extinction due to bird flu and El Nino?

In May tz.de reported about the blue-footed boobies, whose striking foot color attracts females. Boobies are now affected by the virus; it has been detected in three birds. The blue-footed animals seem to have gotten off lightly so far, but their red-footed siblings – the red-footed boobies – have not. They feed on a few species of fish, which are currently only found in distant areas due to the high water temperatures caused by the El Niño phenomenon. “We assume that the animals travel far away from the Galápagos Islands in search of food and became infected there from migratory birds,” said the director of the Galápagos National Park, Danny Rueda, in a radio interview, according to the German press. Agency. “This is a very dangerous situation, not only for the seabirds, but also for the sea lions,” added Rueda.

The Galápagos Islands, which belong to Ecuador and lie about 1,000 kilometers west of the South American coast in the Pacific, have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1978 due to their unique flora and fauna. The endemic species that only occur there include marine iguanas, land iguanas and Darwin’s finches. In 1835, Charles Darwin visited the islands and showed great interest in their birds.

We are currently experiencing the largest documented bird flu epidemic spanning several continents. The pathogen mainly infects birds, but has also been detected in various mammals such as raccoons, foxes and martens. In South America, thousands of seals and sea lions have already succumbed to the virus.

El Niño briefly explained Temperature fluctuations in the central and eastern Pacific at the equator, which are accompanied by fluctuations and changes in the atmosphere. El Niño describes the warming of surface waters off the coast of South America. Because of El Nino, it rains less than usual in eastern Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, South Africa and also in northern Brazil. In western South America, parts of Africa and parts of the USA, however, it rains much more than normal. In Europe, however, El Niño usually results in freezing temperatures. See also Dutchman ran explosives workshop in Spain

Expert is concerned: “Greatest danger for populations that only exist there and are not very large”

Martin Beer, head of the Institute for Viral Diagnostics at the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI), told the German Press Agency: “The greatest danger is probably for populations that only exist there and are not very large.” According to current findings, waterbirds and species that come into contact with them are particularly at risk. Songbirds, however, are less affected. Beer excludes Darwin’s finches: “At least I would say they don’t belong in the group that is at risk on the front line,” says Beer.

The lava gull (left) and the red-footed booby (right) are rare animals and suffer from bird flu. They both live in the Galapagos Islands. © Imago 2x

The journal “Science” quotes virologist Thijs Kuike from Erasmus University Rotterdam as saying that diseases are rarely the cause of the extinction of species, but pathogens can bring small populations to the brink of extinction. This is especially true for animals like the Galapagos volcano, which only occurs in one place. With only 300 breeding pairs, it is considered the rarest seagull in the world. A tragic fate also befell the Humboldt penguin in South America. Many of its species died from bird flu – it is related to the Galapagos penguin, which only occurs on the islands.

“Everyone is also looking at Antarctica”: Bird flu is not just a problem on the Galapagos Islands

To prevent further spread of bird flu in the Galápagos archipelago, local authorities have closed six tourist resorts. Tour operators were also asked to regularly disinfect their guests’ shoes and clothing. “You can’t really do anything more than general biosecurity measures and regional access controls because the virus is transmitted by wild birds,” explained the Greifswald expert Beer. “You can’t restrict their migration and contacts.”

He is currently particularly concerned about the possibility that the virus could spread to Antarctica. “There are up to 100 million seabirds that have their breeding grounds there,” he warned. A spread of the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus could have an even greater impact on bird life there than, for example, on the Galápagos Islands. “And that’s why everyone is looking at Antarctica at the moment.” (ank)

