Bird flu could threaten unique species that call the Galapagos Islands home. The weather phenomenon El Nino is also a reason.

Galapagos Islands – The Galapagos Islands are remote in the Pacific. Charles Darwin famously used the archipelago for his studies. Unique animals live there and they are now in danger, even though there are thousands of kilometers of water between the island and the mainland. But even this distance does not protect against the H5N1 virus – also known as bird rib.

Unique animal species threatened with extinction due to bird flu and El Nino?

Last tz.de reported on the blue-footed boobies, which even attract females due to the special color of their feet. But it is precisely the boobies that are now affected by the virus; it has been detected in three birds. So far, the animals with blue feet seem to have gotten off lightly, but their siblings with red feet – red-footed boobies – have not. They only feed on a few species of fish, which are currently only found in remote areas due to the high water temperatures caused by the El Niño phenomenon. “We assume that the animals traveled far away from the Galápagos Islands in search of food and became infected there from migratory birds,” said the director of the Galápagos National Park, Danny Rueda, in a radio interview, according to the German press. Agency. “This is a very dangerous situation, not only for the seabirds, but also for the sea lions,” adds Rueda.

El Niño briefly explained Temperature fluctuations in the central and eastern Pacific at the equator, which are accompanied by fluctuations and changes in the atmosphere. El Niño describes the warming of surface waters off the coast of South America. Because of El Nino, it rains less than usual in eastern Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, South Africa and also in northern Brazil. In western South America, parts of Africa and parts of the USA, however, it rains much more than normal. In Europe, however, El Niño usually results in freezing temperatures.

The Galápagos Islands belong to Ecuador and are located around 1000 kilometers west of the South American coast in the Pacific. Because of their special flora and fauna, they have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1978. The endemic species that only exist there include marine iguanas, land iguanas and Darwin’s finches. In 1835, Charles Darwin visited the islands and became interested in their birds.

The largest wave of bird flu ever documented is currently raging across several continents. The pathogen primarily affects birds, but has recently been found sporadically in several mammals such as raccoons, foxes and martens. In South America, thousands of seals and sea lions have already fallen victim to the virus.

Expert concerned: “Greatest danger to populations that only exist there and are not very large”

The head of the Institute for Virus Diagnostics at the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI), Martin Beer, told the German Press Agency: “The greatest danger is probably for populations that only exist there and are not very large,” according to previous reports Experience has shown that there is a particular danger for waterfowl and species that come into contact with them. Songbirds, however, are less affected. Beer excludes Darwin’s finches: “They, at least I would say, don’t belong in the group that is at the front line at risk,” said Beer.

The journal “Science” quotes virologist Thijs Kuike from Erasmus University Rotterdam as saying that diseases are not common causes of species extinction, but pathogens can bring small populations to the brink of extinction. Especially for animals like the Galapagos lava gull, which only occurs in one place. It is considered the rarest seagull in the world due to only 300 breeding pairs. The Humboldt penguin also suffered a terrible fate in South America. Many of its species died from bird flu – it is related to the Galapagos penguin, which only occurs on the islands.

Bird flu on the Galapagos Islands also affects tourists – fears for Antartkis

To prevent further spread of bird flu in the Galápagos archipelago, local authorities have closed six visitor sites to tourists. In addition, travel providers were asked to regularly disinfect their guests’ shoes and clothing. “You can’t really do anything more than general biosecurity measures and regional access controls because the virus is transmitted by wild birds,” said Greifswald expert Beer. “You can’t restrict their migration and contacts.”

He is currently particularly concerned about a possible spread of the virus to Antarctica. “There are up to 100 million seabirds that have their breeding grounds there,” he said. The spread of the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus could have an even greater effect on bird life there than, for example, on the Galápagos Islands. “And that’s why everyone is looking at Antarctica at the moment.” (ank with lots of DPA material)