A dream junkyard for sale. A phrase that may seem streetwise but that best reflects the cars and memorabilia kept in the spaces of the so-called Rudi Klein Collection in Los Angeles. It is in fact one of the most unique junkyards in the world, whose contents will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s next October in a dedicated event.

The jewels of the junkyard

It was Rudi Klein who opened this junkyard in the 1950s, a space dedicated only to European cars where over the years some very rare models have accumulated that have remained slyly in a space that has remained practically sealed since the founder’s death in 2001 at the behest of his heirs. Here, for example, you can find several examples of Porsche 356, some Lamborghini Miura but also many Mercedes, including some one-offs. Such as a Mercedes-Benz 500 K “Caracciola” Coupé Speciale built in Sindelfingen and described by the auction house itself as “one of the most famous pre-war Mercedes-Benzes”. To this are also added a 1939 Horch 855 Special Roadster, a 1967 Iso Grifo A3/L Spider Prototipo by Bertone, a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Alloy” Gullwing and a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster.

More information in the future

There are still no full details on the cars present, with RM Sotheby’s promising more details in the coming weeks. The auction house in this regard has tried to further pique the curiosity of potential wealthy buyers: “A collection whose existence was only a rumor, or a mere whisper shared among enthusiasts. Within its barbed wire fence lived legends such as the rarest Mercedes-Benz ever built, a long-thought-lost Alloy Gullwing, and other legendary and rare cars. It was a collection that would never be seen, until now.”

Photo: Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s