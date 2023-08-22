In short, it is a historical document, which video game enthusiasts will certainly have the pleasure of looking at.

Journalist Adam Doree shared an online very rare interview granted him by Stamper brothers in 2002, the day after the acquisition of Rare by Microsoft for $375 million. We define it as very rare because the Stampers didn’t like giving themselves to the press very much and because it is probably the only existing interview in which both appear.

The Stampers

Another photo of the Stamper brothers

Tim and Chris Stamper are historical names in the English video game industry, founders of Ultimate Play the Gamewith which they created and released on 8-bit systems very successful titles, rightly considered classics, such as Jetpac, Saber Wulf and Knight Lore, focus on Rare, their other company founded in 1985, after selling Ultimate.

Initially Rare focused mainly on making games for the NES, developing a great relationship with Nintendo (who also came to own shares in the company). It was Rare who gave Super Nintendo a big boost with Donkey Kong Country, so technically amazing that not even the top management of the Japanese company thought something similar could be done on their console.

Rare’s successes in the 90s and early 2000s are many, many of which have the Stamper brothers behind them. We can for example mention Killer Instinct, GoldenEye 007, Banjo-Kazooie, Perfect Dark and Conker’s Bad Fur Day among many. The Stampers left the company in 2007, to pursue new opportunities outside the video game industry.