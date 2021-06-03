The animal, unique to the Scottish coast, has been spotted for the second time this year, the Metro newspaper reports.

The 15-meter seival was discovered by lighthouse employees on the Isle of Lewis. They watched the mammal for about two hours, while the whale itself examined people from a distance of only 20 meters.

This is a rare occurrence in Scotland: sei whales prefer deeper, colder waters. Over the past half century in northern Britain, they have been seen no more than 10 times.

Seiwhals are the third largest marine life, second only to the big blue whale and fin whale. They reach 18 meters in length and weigh 20 tons on average.

At the end of May, a humpback whale was found on a beach in southern France, which is usually not found in these areas. The seven-meter carcass was removed with the help of an excavator so that experts could find out the cause of the death of the animal.