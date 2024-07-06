Guachochi.- Rarámuri runners José Eliezer Arcubia, José Antonio Bauticia and Mauro Martín Quimare, took the first three places in the 63-kilometer men’s category of the 2024 Canyons Ultra Marathon, which takes place in the Magical Town of Guachochi.

Arcubia, originally from Urique, took first place after clocking a time of 6 hours, 19 minutes and 25 secondswith which he broke the competition record, which was 6 hours and 24 minutes.

José Bauticia crossed the finish line in second place with a time of 6 hours and 34 minutes and Mauro Químare, originally from Guachochi, took third place, finishing the race in 6 hours, 59 minutes and 23 seconds.

In this category they competed More than 400 athletes originating from states such as Nuevo León, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Colima, Mexico City, Chihuahua and the United States.

On the first day of activities, the children’s competition was held, as well as the 10-kilometer category. This Sunday, July 7, the event concludes with the 21K race.