Raquel Welch, one of Hollywood’s most international beauty symbols, has passed away this Wednesday at the age of 82, her agent confirmed to the AFP agency. The actress, who was known during her career by the nickname El cuerpo de ella, rose to fame in the mid-1960s thanks to movies that made her a worldwide sex symbol. Welch, of Bolivian origins, died after suffering “a brief illness,” her relatives assured the entertainment medium TMZthe first to break the news.

Despite having more than 30 movies and fifty television shows in her filmography, Welch became famous for the movie A million years agopremiered in 1966. The actress acted in that British production as a caveman who wore a small colored bikini beige. His appearance in that fantasy film directed by Don Chaffey became an iconic image for decades that stole viewers’ sighs. It also supposed the birth of the girl pinup, a frame taken in Tenerife, where the film was shot, turned it into a cultural product, hanging on the walls of teenagers’ bedrooms all over the world. The legendary pose also makes a star appearance in Escape dreamFrank Darabont’s 1994 hit.

That film launched her to fame. “When I look back, the only thing I think is: wasn’t I just a very lucky girl who stumbled upon some crazy circumstances?” She confessed a few years ago in a conversation with Los Angeles Times in which he reviewed his career. Before becoming the poster of one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood, the actress had appeared since 1964 in some television programs with minor roles and hardly any dialogues. one of these was roustaboutstarring Elvis Presley and in which he had hardly any presence.

Raquel Welch rose to fame in 1966 thanks to her appearance in ‘A Million Years Ago’. Sunset Boulevard (Corbis via Getty Images)

That year, 1966, Welch appeared in another film that helped cement her stint in Hollywood. Is about Fantastic Voyage (Fabulous Journey), directed by Richard Fleischer, the director who had made a name for himself bringing epic adventures like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and, years later, Soylent Green. In the two-Oscar-winning film, a scientist manages to reduce the size of a submarine with his crew to be injected into its bloodstream with the mission of saving his life. Footage from the film was used for decades as an introduction to human anatomy in schools. Welch played the scientist’s assistant.

Jo-Raquel Tejada, Welch’s real name, was born in Chicago in 1940. Her mother, Josephine Sarah, was American, a factory worker in the aeronautical industry. His father, Armand, a structural engineer, was from Bolivia. The actress was always proud of her Latin origins. In 2002, in what was her first trip to the South American country of her roots, she received a lifetime achievement award and visited some of her relatives. “The intention to come has always existed in my heart and now that I have come I am happy,” she said in the city of Santa Cruz.

The actress, who in addition to being known for having a perfect silhouette had a very photogenic face, recognized The New York Times that one of the first early pieces of advice he received was to avoid exploiting his Latino side. This, according to what they told him, so as not to be pigeonholed in the industry. So, Hollywood wasn’t the best place to highlight diversity. So for a long time Welch avoided these kinds of roles. However, this caused a “vacuum” in her, according to what she confessed to the American newspaper in 2002. In the last years of her career, the actress corrected her course and played several Latinas on television. In 2017, in what was one of her last jobs, she participated in the comedy How to be a Latin Loveralong with the Mexican Eugenio Derbez.

Welch came to California with his family when he was two years old. He lived his childhood in La Jolla, a community that is part of San Diego, in the south of the State. She studied classical ballet there and was one of the cheerleaders at her school. She had also starred in a few school plays. Her parents divorced her when she was in high school. In the late 1950s, she won a local beauty pageant that had about 150 entries. In January 1959, at the age of 19, she married James Welch, a tuna fisherman who went out to sea for long periods. The marriage was short-lived. In 1961, with two children, Welch left her husband and sought her luck as an actress.

A camera test was enough for the interpreter to obtain a contract with 20th Century Fox studios. Welch appeared as the romantic interest of James Coburn in a spy tape that was based on James Bond. In the end, she did not get the part, but her presence on camera was enough to catapult her career, which led her to appear in the following titles: Seinfeld, bewitched, The Three Musketeers and legally blonde.

The actress admitted a few years ago that fame as a sex symbol came to her by surprise. “That’s not who I really am at all,” she told Los Angeles Times. From his perspective, the women he brought to the screen in epic fantasies had the traits of brave women, almost heroines. Although almost all of them appeared in front of the camera in briefs or fitted dresses. At 75, she reflected: “Maybe it was how fate had it planned so he could be on board. Otherwise, as a young mother, she would have had to wait a long time to get a wonderful role that might have been given to more established actresses. And had it been so, she would not have had any career.

