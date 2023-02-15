The world of cinema is in mourning. Raquel Welch, the iconic Hollywood actress, has passed away at the age of 82.

raquel welch, known for her role in “One million years BC”, passed away on February 15 at the age of 82. According to TMZ, the iconic actress died peacefully after suffering a brief illness about which there is no further information at the moment.

The news took his thousands of followers and the film industry by surprise. It was only a matter of time before social networks were flooded with memories about the star that captivated the world for decades.

More than a sex symbol

Raquel Welch’s career took off in Hollywood with “Fantastic Voyage,” but it wasn’t until her appearance in “One Million Years, BC” that she became a world-class sex symbol. It’s not for nothing that Playboy ranked her third on their list of “The 100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century.”

Despite this achievement, she proved to be more than just a ‘pretty face’. On 2 occasions, she was nominated for Golden Globes for her performance in “The Three Musketeers” and “Right to Die”.

Raquel Welch’s films

Raquel Welch’s career spanned more than 50 years. She appeared in more than 30 movies and 50 television series. These are the most popular and for which she continues to be remembered: “One million years BC”, “Myra Breckinridge”, “The turbulent District 87” and “Hannie Caulder”.